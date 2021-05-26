Weed-Infused Mochi Gummies Might Be Our New Favorite Summer Edible

Sundae School is a cannabis business, a fashion label worn by the likes of John Legend and Barbara Palvin, and also—according to their Instagram page—a “higher education institution” (yes, pun intended). In fact, education is at the heart of co-founder Dae Lim’s mission. “Education is step one towards combating misinformation and ignorance to change perspectives,” he says. “One manifestation of that mission would be to introduce this beautiful, incredible plant—daughter of nature—to [my] home country [South Korea], where it would be very needed.”

Reporting from Al Jazeera reveals that South Koreans consume more hard alcohol per capita than any other country in the world; on average, 13.7 shots of liquor per week are downed (Russia, which has the second highest rate, averages 6.3 shots per week). Marijuana, however, is still extremely stigmatized. Lim wants to shift that perception in hopes that he can provide relief for the alcoholism that runs rampant.

“We wanted to imagine a world where a Korean God smokes weed every day and creates the universe,” Lim laughs. Although Sundae School formed four years ago, the cannabis arm began in 2019. Since then, Lim has strategized how to make weed more palatable and approachable. He began by creating “tiny but mighty” joints in .3 gram increments, perfect for nightcaps or subtle and comforting highs, before moving into edibles.

Sundae School’s

edibles