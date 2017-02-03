7 Chefs' Super Bowl Dip Recipes That'll Make You the Potluck MVP

When you reach a certain age, Super Bowl Sunday becomes less about watching the big game (did the Patriots cheat their way to victory yet?) and more about consuming as much food as John Madden at a turducken conference. And you want most of this food in dip form. Obviously. For convenience.

Since you aren't 13 anymore, a bowl of chilled Velveeta (though admittedly delicious) is just not going to cut it. Here are seven dip recipes from vetted chefs that will elevate your Super Bowl spread and make people think, "Man, this person really has their dip game together."