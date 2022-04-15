Support These 10 Food Brands That Give Back to the Environment

From the emergence of QR-coded menus to tracing each ingredient listed on the platforms right to the source, One Degree Organics merges food and tech in super smart ways. The company also encourages you to connect with the farmer, read all about them, and watch videos of how your product is made or grown. All products listed on their portal are organic, non-GMO, glyphosate-free, and you can pick from cereals, granolas, oats, breads, and flours.

The smallest big step in the kitchen is to get rid of all aluminum or plastic wrap and instead go for Bee’s Wrap—reusable food storage sheets. The project started off as an idea to ditch disposable food storage material and therefore Bee’s Wrap is washable, reusable, compostable wrap made of organic cotton coated with beeswax. The company also pledges support towards pro-planet endeavors such as ocean conservancy, beach cleanups, and socially equitable usage of water.

Collecting a small percent from each pound of coffee sold, Counter Culture puts it back in its Seeds program that offers financial grants to producers with whom they work on various sustainable projects. While the coffee is fairly grown and traded, the brand has sustainability weaved in several layers of its product. Take for example an annual transparency report that tells you everything from reduction of their carbon footprints, improvement in employees lives to new sustainable certification.

An apt replacement for single-use plastics, Equo products are made of edible ingredients such as coffee, coconut, grass, rice, and sugarcane. Therefore, all straws are compostable and don’t get soggy midway through your drink like paper ones. The company also offers knives, forks, and spoons made using sugarcane fiber, extracted after the cane has been juiced.