The One Ingredient Secretly in a Ton of the Seafood You Eat

And if you've ever had a California roll, you probably know that the "crab" in there is not actually crab -- it's often called crabstick. And crabstick is 100% surimi seafood. While it's easy to raise cattle for hamburgers... farm-raised crabs? Not so much. "There really isn't much in the way of aquacultured crab out there," says Paul Greenberg, author of American Catch, "and so faking the crab is easier than growing it." Greenberg also sent over this hilarious clip about fake crab from Curb Your Enthusiasm, which makes this story more fun to read by 1,000%.

So is it good for you?

Not everyone agrees if surimi is wholesome, but Dr. Park says that surimi has many health benefits. It's high in omega-3's, which aid in weight loss and help fight inflammation. When the fish is processed into surimi, it does lose the omega-3's naturally found in pollock, but pollock omega-3 oil is added to crabstick before it goes into your sushi. He also says it's a low-fat food, and depending on the brand of surimi seafood you're eating, it could be high in protein.