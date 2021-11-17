How to Survive Holiday Stress with CBD Topicals

Create happier hands

With all the cooking of major meals, cleaning up of major messes, and wrapping of major presents in between, our hands work overtime during the holidays. Making time for a mini-hand massage before bed can be a gamechanger, especially when assisted by a light, easily absorbing CBD lotion like the cedarwood and bergamot-scented lotion by Empower Bodycare. Once you’ve spread some lotion on both hands, use your opposite hand to hold the other, positioning your thumb over the heel of the palm. Apply pressure with your thumb in a small circular motion, working your way across the palm. Next, grasp the web of tissue that connects your thumb to the rest of your fingers and gently squeeze. Feels great, right? We could all do more to take care of our hardworking hands.

To treat larger surface areas like arms and legs, opt for an oilier texture like the generously dosed, nearly fragrance-free CBD massage oil by Plant Love. Put a pump or two of oil in one hand and apply all over the opposite forearm, squeezing your arm as you massage the oil in. Wrap your hand around the wrist and squeeze, pulling your hand up the length of your arm towards your elbow, encouraging blood flow towards your heart. Repeat on the other side, and take the rest of the night easy.