Finally, a Sushi Roll You Can Share With 100 Friends

The world's longest sushi roll stretched an obscene 8,273ft (which is just impractical, if we are being honest with ourselves).

But the monstrosity above -- created by California's renowned Sushi Chef Institute -- may take the title of girthiest piece of sushi ever rolled, in the vein of other "big-for-no-reason" foods like these giant soup dumplings. And if I have learned anything over my 27 years of life, it's that girth almost always trumps length... in most cases.

Not much is known about the oversized roll -- is it a party favor for a Super Sweet 16? A demonstration of rolling prowess by one of the world's preeminent sushi academies? An example of how the "go big or go home" ideology can be taken too far?