Sushi Just Got A Lot Sweeter, Thanks To Swedish Fish

Who said sushi had to be so serious? Or even made with actual fish? We’re challenging all that with this recipe, made in partnership with Swedish Fish. These candy maki and nigiri will have you forgetting about pricey omakase menus. (We won’t judge if you decide to skip on the chopsticks.)
Swedish Fish Sushi
Ingredients:
- 3 cups crisped rice cereal
- 2 cups marshmallows
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 5 pieces fruit roll
- 6 traditional Swedish Fish
- 6 Mini Swedish Fish
- 6 assorted Sour Patch Kids
- Bamboo sushi roller mat
Directions:
- Make the “sticky” rice: In a large pot, melt butter on medium heat. Add marshmallows, stirring constantly with a heat resistant rubber spatula until fully melted and incorporated with butter. Add crisp rice cereal and mix well. Then, separate into thirds.
- Make the maki rolls: Place 2 fruit roll pieces together edge to edge, pressing down on the edge to make one large piece. Place the large fruit roll on a bamboo sushi roller with the "shiny side” down. Take one-third of warm sticky rice and spread it in an even quarter-inch layer over the fruit roll, leaving a half-inch lip clear on the bottom edge. Place half of the Sour Patch Kids in the middle of the roll, press them into the sticky rice. Then take the mini Swedish Fish and press them into the rice, parallel to the Sour Patch Kids. Roll like sushi, bringing the top edge to the bottom lip that was left clear. Shape by squeezing the mat tightly from the center out. Then cut into individual rolls.
- Make nigiri: Take about 5 ounces of the sticky rice and shape into six rectangles. (Warm in the microwave at 10 second intervals if needed.) Place 1 Swedish Fish on top of each nigiri. Cut fruit leather into six strips, then use each piece to wrap the nigiri tightly. Press the ends of the leather together to secure. Store at room temperature.