For a Model in Sustainable Sushi, Look No Further Than Oregon

Normally, a casual night out for sushi doesn’t require much thought. The allure is being able to grab whatever salmon nigiri glides your way on the conveyor belt or trusting the omakase menu to guide you toward your next roll loaded with freshly sliced fish.

But in Oregon, every step of the seafood process has been meticulously thought out, from policy to plate, ensuring the most sustainable seafood option ends up on your table.

This can all be traced back to Portland Mayor Vera Katz, who drafted and adopted a first-in-the-nation set of urban sustainability principles nearly 30 years ago. The Sustainable City Principles continue to shape the city’s environmental policies to this day and, yes, make an impact on what’s inside your unagi and crab roll.

Her guidelines met the moment globally—adopted at a time when world governments first mobilized to respond to the threat of climate change—but also served as the guiding blueprint for the city’s efforts to mitigate harm on local wildlife and, in turn, permeated its sprawling food and bar scene.

Seafood, of course, has become increasingly vulnerable to climate change and overfishing, according to the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). And, as one of the greenest cities in America, Portland is a mecca for the sustainable seafood movement—from being the starting grounds for restaurants like Bamboo Sushi, the world’s first MSC-certified sushi restaurant, to pioneering local programs like the Endangered Species Act Program. What began as local policy has transformed a so-called “parochial backwater” into an all encompassing, globally known food culture that lives and dies by the mantra “local, organic, and sustainable.”

“Portland really blew me away,” says Top Chef star and James Beard nominee Gregory Gourdet, who moved from New York City to head Portland’s Departure Restaurant + Lounge more than a decade ago. “I was amazed with the produce, from the bounty of berries, hazelnuts, mushrooms, and seafood. We are so directly connected to the people who grow our food here. It makes a difference when you know who your farmer is and you’re having honest conversations about what they’re growing or can’t grow because of the heat waves or a snowstorm.”

For Gourdet—who’s opening his own restaurant, Kann, this summer in Portland—the decades-long push for more sustainable seafood, from its sourcing to transportation, is responding to the larger, urgent global issue of overfishing.

According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, more than 35 percent of global fisheries are fishing at unsustainable levels, leading to rapidly depleting populations of seafood mainstays like bluefin tuna and salmon across the world.

With the global demand for seafood at historic highs, and with a growing number of fish populations on the brink of extinction, Gourdet says that both chefs and diners have a responsibility to heed the call to save our ocean’s ecosystems. “As chefs, there is an extra level of responsibility we all should have to help inform our guests,” he says. “It’s our responsibility as stewards of the land to offer options that are good for you and the planet.”

Hardly anywhere is this more evident than Portland’s own Bamboo Sushi, which now has expanded to nearly 10 locations in Seattle, Denver, and California. “It’s a finite resource, but we’re treating it like it’s an infinite resource,” says Bamboo chef Jin Soo Yang “We’re going to have to wake up to the day that this is not going to be ok.”