We Tried the New Swedish Fish-Flavored Oreo Cookies

Taking a bite of the cookie, the Swedish Fish flavor wasn't front and center. I only got chocolate in the finish. And if I thought it smelled like cough syrup in my kitchen a minute ago, after I ate a cookie, I couldn't get the cough syrup taste out of my mouth. On the plus side, it reminded me of that fantastic Young the Giant song "Cough Syrup."

Oreo Swedish Fish vs. actual Swedish Fish

If you're saying to yourself, "This guy is a hater who hates Swedish Fish, and therefore that's why he hates this cookie," well, I've got news for you, my fake friend: I don't hate the fish, and to prove it I bought a bag to compare to the cookie counterparts.