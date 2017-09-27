Sweet Potato Ice Cream Yield: Makes about 1 quart

Ingredients: 1 medium sweet potato (about ½ pound), peeled and chopped

1 cup whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

½ cup honey

½ cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cardamom (optional)

½ cup toasted, chopped cashews (optional)

Marshmallow crème

Maraschino cherries