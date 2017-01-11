This Apple Is So Delicious It's Selling Out at Grocery Stores

Wait, shouldn't it be SweetTango?

A valid question, but you're going to have to take that up with the University of Minnesota.

Why is this apple so delicious?

For one, it's easily the crunchiest apple you've ever had in your life. And that's not an exaggeration, as the Guinness Book noted that a crunch from eating a SweeTango is 79.1 decibels, which is about as loud as an alarm clock. The apple is wonderfully crispy, and sweet like a Fuji or a Honeycrisp without being overly saccharine. It is the ideal apple. But don't just take our word for it.



We first heard about this limited-edition apple from comedian and podcaster Brian Frange -- a devoted SweeTango lover -- who spoke of its praises numerous times on different social media platforms, and even ranked it No. 1 on his site The Appleist, which is what Thrillist would be like if it were just about apples that Brian Frange enjoys eating. But seriously, take a look at these beautiful things.