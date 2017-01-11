Taco Bell's New Cheetos Quesadilla Puts the Doritos Taco to Shame

The dish itself is reliably simple: It's the classic three-cheese blend, but with the added crunch of Cheetos. Do the Cheetos get soggy? Do they cut the roof of your mouth? More important, why would TB exclusively give the Philippines something that is so goddamn, quintessentially American as a Tex-Mex staple loaded with cheese curls?

These are questions we might never be able to answer, as it doesn't seem like this fast-food medley will make its way stateside anytime soon. But hey, at least you can probably cobble one together with a bag of Cheetos and a trip to Taco Bell.