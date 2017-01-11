These Crispy Chicken Chips Prove Taco Bell Isn't F**king Around

Taco Bell is intent on taking chicken to limits no fast-food purveyor has ever reached. Aside from the obvious choice of putting it inside of its tacos, the chain has also gone the more unusual route of using it as a taco shell -- similar in vein to, um, creative dishes we've seen from KFC in the past. Now, Taco Bell has gone and warped chicken into... chips. Yes, the kind that you dip into questionably yellow nacho cheese.

The new creation, called the Crispy Lava Chicken Chip, was first spotted (and immediately uploaded to the internet) back in August. But it looks like Taco Bell is currently testing the product in Knoxville, Tennessee and possibly gearing up for an imminent nationwide rollout, according to Brand Eating.