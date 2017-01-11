Fast-Food Joints Are Brainwashing You With Their Music

You're being brainwashed when you sit in a Taco Bell and mindlessly shovel Doritos Locos Tacos into your mouth. That's right -- the music playing in there is designed to make you feel good.

OK, maybe it's not that scary. But fast-food brands know that when you feel good, you stay longer. You buy more. You associate positive things with the restaurant. And it turns out there's a company that programs all of that music: Mood Media.

We spoke to Danny Turner, their Global SVP of Programming & Production, to find out how they figure out what to play in your favorite fast-food joint, who has the lucky job of selecting those songs, and why the music you hear there in the morning is different from what's playing at night.