Whoa, Taco Bell Is Making Fries Now

taco bell restaurant
Flickr/christianz1969

Taco Bell is stealing a page from McDonald's. Nope, it's not doing all-day breakfast. But it is serving up French fries as part of its super-extensive menu. Strangely, the all-American favorite has been served at Taco Bell locations across the world in different forms, but they're just now coming to America. That's right -- at one location in Irvine, California, TB is testing seasoned French fries, according to Brand Eating.

If you're lucky enough to be near Irvine, you can order the fries a few different ways. The best idea is to go a little crazy and order them "Loaded." TB will top 'em with almost everything you'll find on the Nachos Supreme -- beef, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

tacobellcanada/instagram

If you're boring, the most basic way to order the fries is with a habanero-like seasoning, which, unlike the actual chili, is not that spicy. You can also give your fries a kick of Taco Bell magic by ordering them with a side of nacho cheese sauce. Nacho cheese sauce sounds like a much better choice than dipping in ketchup, if we're being honest.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and enjoys fries dipped in nacho cheese. Follow him to all cheese everything: @LeeBreslouer.

