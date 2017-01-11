Whoa, Taco Bell Is Making Fries Now

Taco Bell is stealing a page from McDonald's. Nope, it's not doing all-day breakfast. But it is serving up French fries as part of its super-extensive menu. Strangely, the all-American favorite has been served at Taco Bell locations across the world in different forms, but they're just now coming to America. That's right -- at one location in Irvine, California, TB is testing seasoned French fries, according to Brand Eating.

If you're lucky enough to be near Irvine, you can order the fries a few different ways. The best idea is to go a little crazy and order them "Loaded." TB will top 'em with almost everything you'll find on the Nachos Supreme -- beef, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, and sour cream.