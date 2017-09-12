Taco Bell will give you a lifetime of free food

In the most Willy Wonka-esque move in fast-food history, Taco Bell is celebrating its new dollar menu by distributing "The Eleven Everlasting Dollars": unique dollar bills with special serial numbers that, if chosen, bestow upon the winner a lifetime of free Taco Bell. That means a gift card worth $10,000, which the company claims is about 46 years' worth of food, or $216 p/year. It doesn't account for your stoner neighbor.
To participate, just check your dollar bills -- any that're in circulation are fair game for the contest. Or, y'know, you could buy stuff at your local T-Bell, get a $1 bill as change, and hold onto it. The contest runs an entire month, and 11 winning numbers will be selected in 11 cities across the country (and only these cities, according to their official rules) -- so pay attention to those serial numbers, son, and keep checking their website! Oh, and Los Angeles' number has already been chosen, so if you've had a fourthmeal sometime in the last couple of days, you might already be a winner.
No word yet on whether you can tour their taco factory.
Adam Lapetina is a food/drink staff writer at Thrillist, and now his hoarding of $1 bills looks completely justified. Read his musings on Twitter at @adamlapetina.