Behind the Scenes in Taco Bell's Insane Food Development Lab

Which Brings Us to the Dawn of Chicken Smut

Friebe points to the Crunchwrap, launched in 2005, as a sort of bellwether for Taco Bell's internal thinking. "In some ways, a Crunchwrap is innovation on the taco because it's everything you love about a taco, in tortilla form. It was a way to remind us how much we can innovate off our iconic form. It opens up your mind to: what else can you make into a taco shell?"

The answer, of course, is fried chicken.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa was initially conceived by Heather Mottershaw, Taco Bell's senior director of quality assurance and innovation. According to Gomez, she just blurted it out one day. "She said, 'Steve, what if we made a taco out of chicken Milanese?'" he recalls. "The first thing I thought was, That's a really bad idea. But I thought more about it, and I began to connect the dots -- it's gotta be coated; it's gotta be fried; it's gotta have the right seasoning -- it can't taste like KFC -- and you gotta be able to fold it. All these things are going through my mind and we started prototyping." It also made sense from a marketing standpoint. "Crispy chicken is a huge menu gap and a big opportunity," Garcia says.