Taco Bell Is Giving Free Tacos to 2015 High School Grads

Graduation is terrifying, what with that whole "What are you going to do with your life?" moment impending. But here to help ease the pain in a way no coming-of-age movie could is your good friend Taco Bell -- in the form of free tacos.
The fast food chain has announced it'll be giving away FREE Doritos Locos tacos to all high school graduates this Saturday, June 6th in honor of National Graduation Day, which is apparently a thing.
All you'll need is a valid high-school school ID with a 2015 graduation date, this "diploma" (aka coupon), and a free taco is yours! The deal is a part of Taco Bell's campaign to help students share their goals and potential using the hashtag #RecognizePotential.
Now, does anyone have a guy who makes reverse fake IDs? Asking for a friend.
