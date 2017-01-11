Is America Unworthy of Taco Bell's Korean Quesadilla?

But as much as I (or presumably you, because you clicked on this article) would love to see a kimchee queso hit TB's stateside roster... it's just not going to happen. And the sooner you recognize that, the sooner the hurt will be over.

Taco Bell -- like other fast-food leviathans before it -- has adjusted international menus to sync with local tastes, with some interesting results (chicken tikka masala burritos in India?!). But despite overseas successes (and the popularity of Korean tacos in the US), don't expect any of the weirder items to make the jump to America.

"Our kimchi quesadilla is very popular in South Korea and fitting for what our customers and the culture of that market are looking for," a Taco Bell spokesperson said to Business Insider. "It is not as reflective of what our consumers here in the States are looking for when they come to Taco Bell."