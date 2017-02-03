The Secrets of Taco Bell, Revealed by a Manager

It's not easy working at Taco Bell…

Despite popular belief, fast-food work is no easy gig. And Taco Bell may be the hardest job in the entire industry -- especially working the line.



"They say Taco Bell is the hardest fast-food restaurant to work at, and I believe that. Not only is the menu always changing, but we are extremely precise with how we make our food. For someone to be able to work the line competently, it takes at least two months, sometimes longer, to memorize the entire menu. Our method of preparation is completely unlike any other fast-food restaurant."

There's a reason why Taco Bell's food looks consistently the same

Have you ever noticed that out of all fast-food chains Taco Bell's products look and taste amazingly consistent? There's a reason for that. A stressful, tedious reason.



"Everything that comes out of our kitchen is weighed on a digital scale. If the weight is .3oz off what it's supposed to be, we have to throw that item away. So, when a soft taco goes on the scale, it needs to be 1.6oz. If it varies .3oz either way, we have to toss it. We all train with a scale, and we have to get used to doling out the ingredients precisely, in order to make everything the correct weight in the end. It's very hard to get that right."