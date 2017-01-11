All 47 Taco Bell Menu Items, Painstakingly Ranked

For an entire month, I subjected my innards to the gastrointestinal equivalent of an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course... on fire.

I ordered and ate (at least three bites!) of every food item available on Taco Bell's gargantuan menu. And I did it for you, dear readers. And also in remembrance of that Taco Bell Chihuahua which -- along with the cast of canines featured in Homeward Bound, Wishbone, and Beethoven -- has almost certainly passed away by now. Hmm. Life is sad, right? At least we have Taco Bell.

Let's pour out a pint of Baja Blast in honor of all the Chihuahuas we lost.