Why Taco Bell Killed the Secret Machine That Makes 900 Tacos per Hour

When Matt Prince, head of PR at Taco Bell, stumbled into a giant chrome monstrosity in the depths of corporate HQ a few weeks ago, he knew it wasn't just any old forgotten relic. He suspected the machine might be… it.

"I've heard rumors about the machine before," Prince said. "It was just sitting in one of the corners of our development lab. I bet 98% of the people that work here never ventured down here, and I bet the 2% that did never thought this thing was anything more than a storage unit."

After hearing whispers from former employees that a machine designed to make tacos automatically was lurking somewhere inside Taco Bell HQ, Prince felt compelled to scour the basement in search of the unit. "Until I actually saw it with my own eyes, I didn't believe it really existed," he said.