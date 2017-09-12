Taco Bell Fires Worker Who Wrote "PIG" On Cop's Tacos

A Taco Bell employee has landed in fire sauce after allegedly scribbling insults on a police officer's taco wrappers.
The fast food chain has issued an apology and has fired an employee from its Newton, KS location after a local police officer was served tacos with the word "PIG" written across them, according to a report by KAKE News. At least two of the five beef tacos the officer ordered for himself and his fiance came with the message, which they said was an insult because of his job in law enforcement. But, then again, he did order five tacos...
A photo shared on social media and published by local news outlets appears to show the derogatory tacos:
There is a photo depicting a derogatory term written on the food wrappers of one of our officers who stopped in to our...
Posted by Newton KS Police Department on Sunday, August 2, 2015
“We do not share the same belief or view as the employee whatsoever,” Jeff Graves, senior director of operations for Taco Bell told KAKE News. “Our company, Taco Bell, has always been pro-law enforcement, military. We’ve always supported the police in our community. Many of our restaurants give police discounts when they come in and eat.”
In any case, it's probably not a good idea to insult a cop, let alone a hungry cop who just ordered five tacos.
