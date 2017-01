Taco Trucks Build Their Own Wall Outside Donald Trump's Vegas Hotel

Donald Trump might be getting his controversial wall a little sooner than he expected. But unlike the Republican candidate's proposal to physically block off the countryโ€™s southernmost border using Mexican funding, this barrier is being paid for by hungry Americans.

Early this morning, a caravan of five Nevada-based taco trucks began to line up outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas. The ambush is part of a bigger protest put on by members of Culinary 226, a union of local hospitality employees that's been outspokenly against Trump's anti-labor stance, business practices, and politics since joining the Culinary Union last year. While the trucks are gathering today, the actual demonstration -- dubbed #WallOfTacos -- will be held all day on Wednesday, October 19th to mark the date of the last presidential debate.