Everyone's Eating Fish-Shaped Japanese Ice Cream Cones

Published On 10/05/2016
Taiyaki NYC

If you thought ice cream was most popular in summertime, you clearly haven't checked Instagram enough. Or your friends suck, because all the cool kids on the 'Gram are posting about taiyaki, the Japanese ice cream treat that's just beginning to become popular in the States thanks in large part to the NYC-based Taiyaki, which is crafting distinctive fish-shaped waffle cones.

Here's how it works: you choose a flavor of soft serve or ice cream (like vanilla, chocolate, matcha, or black sesame) and a filling to go in the tail of the fish (house-made custard, red bean), and top it off with graham cracker crumbs or mini-M&M's. And then eat. If you can't get to NYC anytime soon, enjoy this visual feast of the taiyaki soon to take over the States.

S A T O M I/Instagram
Taiyaki NYC/Instagram
NYC FoooooooooooD/Instagram
kayla./Instagram
@zoey__w/Instagram
🍴 TASTES OF NY/Instagram
Seth Tsang/Instagram
Danielle Ryann/Instagram
Cassandra Pisone/Instagram

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and this is the only time he likes fish and ice cream together. Follow him to sweet treats @LeeBreslouer.

