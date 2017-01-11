Tales of Genuinely Amazing Restaurant Bosses

"'Hi, I'm Jon, what can I do for you?'

"'Well, I had requested when we planned this event that we have two waitresses available for the table.'

"'Yes, I took your reservation, is everything OK? I think both Katie and Amanda were handling your party.'

"'They did, and everything is fine, but I see they are working other tables as well.'

"'Sure, but they will keep an eye on your table, too. I've only seated them with customers right next to the private dining room and they know to check on you regularly.'

"'I had assumed we would have exclusivity.' She used that word with a little bit of emphasis.

"'Sorry, no, I know I we didn't talk about that on the phone. But the waitresses work on tips and it's really not fair to them for me to not let them have any more tables. I promise they won't make your party wait for anything.'