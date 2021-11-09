Immigrant Women Take Center Stage in New Book on American Food Culture

Is there one particular dish you make when you feel most connected to Iran?

NB: Fesenjun. It originally comes from Northern Iran, where there are a lot of birds, even though it’s by the Caspian. So they cook duck in pomegranates and walnut sauce. But I’m from Tehran and I remember my mother cooked turkey and would sauté it with salt, pepper, turmeric, and saffron in, of course. Every dish has saffron. At that time, the sauce was made with a mortar and pestle, but now I do it in a food processor. And my mother used fresh-squeezed pomegranate juice, which gives such a good flavor. You slow-cook the turkey all day, let the meat fall off the bones. I keep the integrity and shape of the turkey, but the sauce infuses it. It is lovely.

How do you think people can feel closer to a culture through food?

MS: So, Najmieh is only one of two surviving subjects in my book, the other being Julie Sahni. Even as I was spending time with a lot of these deceased figures’ memoirs and cookbooks and interviews, a through line I detected is that taste would unlock so many memories of a home that they left behind. Food is one of the initial ways that so many immigrants to America first establish a sense of belonging in a new country.

That was certainly true when my mother came here from a village in Western Bengal after having an arranged marriage to my late father. Just being Indian in New Jersey back in the early ’80s must have been so unimaginably difficult. She labored so I could live a comfortable life. Cooking was one of the ways in which she was able to establish a sense of comfort in an otherwise very disorienting time. That holds true for all the women in this book and I hope that readers see that.

NB: Identity is tied to culture rather than geographic location for immigrant communities. And they can define themselves through their food, music, and culture. That reduces the pain of being away. Now people start speaking Persian from their childhood and it wasn’t like that 40 years ago. So when you identify yourself through your culture or your heritage, that can really help you as an immigrant family. And I think by eating Indian food, your mom’s food, you embrace your roots.

Have you guys been able to cook and eat together during this process?

MS: I came back to visit her in April 2019 and I observed her cook. I don’t know how much you know about this, but I am not a skilled cook at all. One of the things that I love about Najmieh’s presence in the kitchen is that she made me feel very at ease. I remember, maybe it was onions on the stove or something, but I was just tumbling them over heat so quickly. And she just told me to take my sweet time and, you know, be patient. And even that kind of small lesson taught me so much about how to be a cook.

NB: I know my job, I like to empower people to cook. Being a cook as a woman didn’t used to be appreciated much, don’t forget that. About 30 years ago, I wrote my first cookbook Food of Life. And people would meet us and say, “Najmieh, what do you do?” I would say, “I’m a cook.” My mother got so upset. She would say, “Don’t say you’re a cook, that’s insulting.” And she said I should tell them I’m a writer. [Laughs] So even my mother didn’t appreciate what I did because it was sort of put down. Bless her heart. She’s not alive, but I think now she’s above. She would really appreciate Mayukh’s book.

I’m sure she would love this book and, Mayukh, your dad would love it, too. It’s very special. What are you hoping that readers take away from it?

MS: I really appreciate that. I’m sure that many people would see the listing for this book and say, “Oh wow. I’m so curious to know how America became this ‘melting pot’ of different cuisines around the world. How is it that we can get saag paneer on one block and then enchiladas on the next and then doubles on the one right after?” It’s very romantic to view America in those terms—as a wonderfully diverse culinary melting pot.

But I hope that readers understand that there is so much struggle embedded in that reality, that consumers benefit from now. Najmieh’s story is a potent example of just how much individuals have had to struggle to make that reality possible. She is someone who had to fight very, very hard in a challenging time in America for Iranians. She, in spite of her credentials, was unable to sell a cookbook of her own to a major publisher. And so she had to become very self-sufficient along with the help of her husband, Mohammad. Together, they pursued this path that is so independent of these powerful institutions. Najmieh became a trailblazer and she eventually triumphed. But it was not easy.

NB: My take is follow your passion and don’t care what other people think. Eventually people will notice what you have done. English is not my language, I have dyslexia, I’m a Muslim, I’m a woman—all these things, but I made it. So I think that can be a good example to other women. They can do it, too.

I used to teach homeless women in DC to cook for a couple of years and I wanted to teach them sweet carrot rice flavored with orange blossom. But the program director said they won’t know what orange blossom is and not to include it. But I did anyway. One woman came up to me after, kissed my hand, and said she wants to cook and write books some day. That experience touched me with love. You can have an impact if you stay true to yourself.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.