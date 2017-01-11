27 Tastes You Must Experience Before You Die

Modica chocolate

The world’s not hurting for good chocolate, but this is still the best kept-secret in cocoa. Eschewing the dairy version favored by the world’s chocolatiers, the folks in the Sicilian mountain town of Modica process their chocolate the Aztec way. Its grainy sweetness, the earthiness of the beans, and even a tingly quality make it unique. Stone-ground and spared the heat treatment of chocolate as we know it, a bar of this vibrant treat is simple and pure. It isn’t cheap, but it’s always worth it.

Homemade marshmallow

Forget everything you thought about those dusty pillows that come already stale in the bag. That epitome of unnatural and processed food is a far cry from an actual fluffy, gelatinous product of mallow roots from the marsh (none of these useless cliffmallows for you! You’re better than that!). You probably have all the ingredients to make these right now, since it’s perfectly acceptable to use vanilla instead of mallow root. Come on, where are you going to get mallow root? You see any marshmallow flowers around here? All you do is dissolve sugar, salt, and any flavorings (vanilla, strawberry, jalapeno... you know you want to try it) in boiling water, let cool, then pour it slowly into some gelatin that you’ve dissolved in cold water as you whip the whole thing into aerated volume. Let stand at room temp and it should fluff up into marshmallowy goodness.