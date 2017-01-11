An Exclusive Look at Chipotle's Burger Restaurant's Menu

If you've been paying attention to the most important burger news that has ever happened in October 2016, Chipotle just opened up its first burger shop in Lancaster, Ohio called Tasty Made. And while the company touted a super-simple menu of antibiotic- and hormone-free burgers, fries, and shakes, the menu had been weirdly under wraps. Until now.

Hondre McNeil, a super-ripped guy who looks like he could bench-press an entire cow if he wanted, visited that Tasty Made location, ate a meal (and enjoyed it!), and shared the menu with us below.