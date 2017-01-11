Food & Drink

Stories of Horrible Customers Getting What They Deserved

Customer getting soda dumped in their car.
Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

John Lennon once sang that instant karma was gonna get you. In fact, it was gonna knock you right in the head. He turned out to be more right than he could've known. For proof, behold these stories from a hilarious Reddit thread that's all about restaurant customers getting Final Destination-level comeuppance after being dicks to people in the service industry.

A story about trash (the garbage and human types)

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

You might feel bad for the jerk in this story

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

Are we sure she didn't leave him there on purpose?

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

Grandmas aren't always nice

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

Imagine the hardship of being old and sober

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

Oh, for truck's sake!

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

You get what you (try not to) pay for

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

Order free water, get free soda

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

That's a serious gut-check

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

"She ate the campfire!"

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

You are now free to move about the country with no luggage

Comment from discussion Retail/service workers of reddit, what's the best instant karma you've seen happen to a rude customer?.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and is always nice to servers. Follow him to manners: @LeeBreslouer.

