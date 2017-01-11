Thai One On With This BBQ Beef Short Rib Sandwich

Sandwiches and BBQ are the two greatest things to happen to your tongue since that one summer at band camp, so it stands to reason that the two together are the greatest combination since band and camp. Short ribs love to cook low and slow over the grill, till they’re tender and smoky. Top a fresh roll with a sweet and savory salad to create a Thai-style, pulled-pork-with-coleslaw-like combo, but with beef, and way, way tastier. Hat tip to Ballistic BBQ for the recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound beef short ribs
- 4 tablespoons oyster sauce
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 3 tablespoons fish sauce
- 2 tablespoons palm sugar or brown sugar
- 2 Thai chilis, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1/2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and smashed
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
- 1/2 cup agave nectar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- Garlic powder to taste
- Red chili flakes to taste
- 1/2 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup soy bean sprouts
- 2 tablespoons shredded carrot
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoons mint leaves
- 2 tablespoons Thai basil
- 3 tablespoons fresh papaya, diced
- 2 sandwich bread rolls
Directions:
- In a large bowl combine oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, fish sauce, palm sugar, thai chilis, fresh lime juice, rice vinegar, garlic cloves and ginger. Mix well to combine all the ingredients.
- Place the beef short ribs in a container and pour this marinade over it Allow to marinate for several hours.
- Preheat the grill.
- Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine all the ingredients for the peanut sauce and blend until smooth.
- In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients for the thai salad and toss well.
- Place the marinated short ribs on the grill and allow to cook. Flip and cook on the other side as well. Once done, allow the short ribs to cool slightly.
- Slice the beef across the grain.
- Slit the bread roll and arrange the beef slices on the bottom half of the bread roll. Top with some Thai salad. Drizzle with the remaining marinade and the prepared peanut sauce.
- Cut the sandwich In half and serve.