These 4 Spices Could Give You Salmonella Poisoning

Time to reevaluate the items on your spice rack (or, you know, that portion of your counter that's scattered with bottles and jars), because four spices are being recalled for possible salmonella contamination.
According to USA Today, Kroger, one of the country's largest supermarket chains, has been forced to recall Kroger Ground Cinnamon, Kroger Garlic Powder, Kroger Coarse Ground Black Pepper, and Kroger Bac'n Buds -- which is probably the best name for bacon bites -- from all of its stores, after a sample of the garlic powder from a North Augusta, SC store was found by the FDA to be contaminated with salmonella.
As of now, there have been no reported illness related to the products, but to be safe, the company has recalled all four spices produced in the same facility. The products were recalled in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. They're also being recalled in other Kroger-owned stores like Jay C., Dillons, King Soopers, Fry's, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, and Smiths.
Salmonella infection is associated with vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever, according to the Mayo Clinic, Infections tend to last 4-7 days, but it may take several months for a full recovery. Though most people do not require treatment, severe cases may require hospitalization.
Hope you like really bland food!
