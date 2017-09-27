This 200-Year-Old Baltimore Food Market Lives Up To The Hype

Deep in the heart of Baltimore, you can find legit pizza, sushi, chocolate cakes, and fresh seafood all in one spot. Lexington Market is a 235-year-old market with more than 100 different vendors, selling everything from cured pig’s feet to famous Maryland crab cakes. The market's most notable vendors -- Berger’s Bakery, known for their chocolate frosted shortbread cookies, and Faidley Seafood, where crabs are fished out of the Chesapeake Bay daily -- are just the tip of the iceberg. The bottom line: no matter where you're coming from, make sure to pack your appetite.