10 of the Best Drag Brunches for When You're Craving Queens and Comfort Food

What started as a monthly pre-pandemic event has ballooned into a weekly Drag Bingo Brunch in the outdoor Dairy Block Alley, a historic block and building that counts Milk Market food hall as its anchor tenant. Through the pandemic, Milk Market continued their popular bingo games via Zoom, by including bingo boards in takeout orders for brunch along with QR codes to join in online. Now back to in-person action every Sunday at noon, the outdoor event is bigger and better than ever. Each week, the host is joined by a different drag queen or king to co-host the free-to-play bingo, which includes prizes from different Dairy Block tenants, and bottomless mimosas are requisite. It’s gotten so popular, in fact, that Milk Market started a monthly Drag Bingo Brunch at Night spin-off.