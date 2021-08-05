10 of the Best Drag Brunches for When You're Craving Queens and Comfort Food

Maybe it’s partly thanks to the wild popularity of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which premiered six years before gay marriage became legal in the US, but nowadays drag queens and brunch go together like bacon and eggs — or bottomless mimosas and feather boas. Across the country, even in red states and more conservative cities, drag brunch has become as commonplace a weekend tradition as church. From queer-friendly meccas like Miami to a neighborhood pub in Washington, you’re never far from a saucy brunch option. Here are some of the best of the brunch bunch.