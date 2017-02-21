The 21 Best Mexican Restaurants in America

From tiny holes-in-the-wall to mom-and-pop joints to upscale tortilla temples, great Mexican joints take many shapes and sizes -- but no matter where you go, you'll find the same warm, inviting... tortillas. And smiles too, though that's less important.

So, to pay homage to those Mexican restaurants out there that are doing it right (outside of killer nachos and burritos), we compiled this handy list of the 21 best in the country. There are no tacos-only places here -- just spots where you can kick back, relax, enjoy a good margarita or three, and have some of the best damn Mexican food of your life. Read on, amigo: