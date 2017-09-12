Food & Drink

Burger King does the unthinkable, dares to take on the McRib

Burger King new BK Rib Sandwich

History's had its fair share of rivals: Athens had Sparta. Hamilton had Burr. Lonely middle-aged men have that website about the nation's top high school football prospects. And now the McRib has... the BK Rib Sandwich, a boneless rib patty slathered in tangy BBQ sauce and topped with crunchy bread & butter pickles. Burger King's new McRival is set to be rolled out this Summer as a limited-time item, as apparently all fast-food vendors agree that allowing the public to acquire processed rib sandwiches for any extended period of time is dangerous. Still, with any luck, BurgerKingGriddles won't be far behind.

