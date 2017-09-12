The World's Craziest Food Vending Machines, From Burgers to Wine

Vending machines are arguably the most genius way to get your food, because they require no human-to-human contact. And when you're in the mood for three Snickers at 10:45am, you want that kept to yourself. Plus, your food comes insanely fast. And sometimes you even get to play a cool game of "Is my hand stuck? Oh, oh, no it's not. Cool."
Really, we should be getting all our food from vending machines, especially because it's entirely possible to. All over the world there are ridiculous vending machines that will serve you hot (and cold) meals in a matter of minutes (or seconds). We've collected the best of the best -- all of which you can visit! -- from burger vending machines to wine vending machines:
Pizza
Pizzomatic
Multiple locations, Germany
Burgers
Febo
Multiple locations, Netherlands
Wine
The Ritz-Carlton
Naples, FL
Hot dogs
Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Cupcakes
Sprinkles Cupcake ATM
Multiple locations, US.
French fries
Chelsey French Fry Machine
Ontario, Canada
Beer
Sounkyo Kanko Hotel
Kamikawa, Japan
Salad
Westfield Doncaster
Doncaster, Australia
Caviar
Beverly Hills Caviar
Beverly Hills, California