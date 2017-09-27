The Hot Dog River Man Is The Only Reason You Need to Visit New Jersey This Summer

New Jerseyans have been up to an elaborate ruse. They’ve nearly convinced the rest of the country that NJ is littered with diners that only serve pork roll and beaches lined with swole meatheads. That’s just to distract you, though, from hidden gems like this: the hot dog river man. Head all the way out to the west of the Garden State, and you’ll find a three mile stretch of the Delaware River -- a peaceful, serene taste of freedom they've tried to keep all to themselves. In the summer, it’s a prime floating destination -- that’s right, you can catch a river float just a few hours outside of NYC. And along that stretch? You’ll find Greg Crance -- who has been selling hot dogs and burgers to floaters-by since 1987.