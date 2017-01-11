The Controversial Legend of the Woman Who Invented Buffalo Wings

It's easy to take buffalo wings for granted. They're practically a requirement on any sports bar menu. Actually, they're practically a requirement on ANY kind of bar menu. They've even become something of a requirement for pizza delivery joints because what are Americans supposed to do, JUST eat a pizza? But did you ever stop to think about where those little beauties came from when you were tearing through a dozen of them and staining your fingers orange? Did you ever wonder what mad genius realized a little help from butter and hot sauce could take poultry to previously unforeseen heights? Well you SHOULD wonder, because they have a hell of an origin story. Or stories, as this video deliciously explains.