The McRib Is Back, But It's Going to Be Harder to Get

Bad news, McRib fans: your beloved, barbecue sauce-coated pork product is going to be much harder to find this year.
McDonald's typically offers the cult-favorite seasonal sandwich in the fall, but a company spokesperson told CNBC that only 8,000 of the chain's 14,350 US restaurants will be carrying it this year. That's roughly 55% of McDonald's locations -- a notable change from last year, when 75% were carrying the McRib.
According to CNBC, the McRib has already made its return to a number of markets, including Northeast Pennsylvania and Greater Pittsburgh.
What should you do if the McRib doesn't return to your hometown? Try out this awesome life hack: go eat real BBQ ribs.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and does not like onions. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.