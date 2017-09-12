Food & Drink

The McRib Is Back, But It's Going to Be Harder to Get

Published On 09/14/2015
Flickr/ruocaled

Bad news, McRib fans: your beloved, barbecue sauce-coated pork product is going to be much harder to find this year.

McDonald's typically offers the cult-favorite seasonal sandwich in the fall, but a company spokesperson told CNBC that only 8,000 of the chain's 14,350 US restaurants will be carrying it this year. That's roughly 55% of McDonald's locations -- a notable change from last year, when 75% were carrying the McRib. 

According to CNBC, the McRib has already made its return to a number of markets, including Northeast Pennsylvania and Greater Pittsburgh. 

What should you do if the McRib doesn't return to your hometown? Try out this awesome life hack: go eat real BBQ ribs.

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and does not like onions. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

