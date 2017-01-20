Everything You Have to Eat at MGM Resorts Las Vegas, According to Their Chefs

This Tom Colicchio spot serves up antibiotic-free steaks on an open flame, in a kitchen that is also open to the dining room -- so you’ll be able to see your whole meal cook up in perfectly medium rare, beef-y glory. After, the dessert menu features an entire ice cream selection that’s anything but vanilla (but sure, you can get vanilla if you really want it).

Dish: The classic prime rib with Yorkshire pudding and au jus. But don’t fear if this was your meat-loving friend’s pick, as the seafood is top notch.

Matthew Chacho, Executive Chef: "Each one of these dishes is our take on a time-honored steakhouse tradition with modern flares. As of late, a classic Prime Rib has become a rarity in the city, so we decided to place it on our menu. Our Charred Octopus dish has become a staple to Heritage Steak since day one due to the unique preparation -- which involves our infamous wood fire grill. The Seafood Tower is a great crowd pleaser. ”