The Netherlands Has the Fanciest McDonald's in the World

You know what your Big Mac is missing? A white steel spiral staircase. Only, you'll have to travel to the Netherlands to experience it.
The Dutch are setting the bar high for fast-food restaurant design with this Apple Store-like two-story restaurant, designed by Dutch firm Mei Architects and Planners. It's located on the popular shopping street Coolsingel in Rotterdam, and according to Dezeen Magazine, the architecture firm was brought in to replace what many residents felt was "the ugliest building in Rotterdam." It was actually just a regular McDonald's that was already nicer than ones in the US. Ah, to have that refined Dutch palette.
The new building's facade embraces the chain's gold theme, featuring gold-anodised aluminium panels with perforations that show a pixellated image of a crowd of people, which is also viewable on the inside and only slightly creepy. The interior is equally decadent with a transparent lobby, grand spiral staircase made of white steel, modern tables and chairs, and plush leather couches. Because the restaurant is open 24/7, the firm designed it so that it "glows at night to attract the nightlife crowd." As if someone seeking a Big Mac at 4am really needs to be enticed by aesthetics.
Check out more shots of the restaurant below, and start petitioning your own McDonald's to clean itself up.
