The Newly Named Cheez-It Bowl Is Automatically College Football's Best Bowl Game

It’s a joyous day for Cheez-It-loving, college football-watching people everywhere. The Cactus Bowl, the annual game played between Pac-12 and Big 12 teams at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, is no more. (OK, it still exists, but it has undergone a SIGNIFICANT reincarnation/makeover via name change...) It is officially now the Cheez-It Bowl, and no one deserves such a title more than one of the best snack foods of all time.
In a press release, Marketing Director of Cheez-It, Jeff Delonis provided some deep insights about the nostalgic and cozy relationship between Cheez-Its and football. “For most fans, snacks are an important part of their football-watching experience, whether they are viewing at home or throwing a game day tailgate. The unique, cheesy and crunchy taste of Cheez-It has earned a place in many fans’ game day snack traditions.”
And the logo for the bowl is truly masterful design work.
Somehow, it manages to combine the beloved Cheez-It logo, an Arizona desert landscape, a football, and an actual Cheez-It cracker in one aesthetic, minimalist image. Wow.
However, this news story has caused some very serious confusion for the non-football-following, yet Cheez-It-minded of us.
And he’s not alone!
No matter if you're a White Cheddar Cheez-It kinda guy or a Hot and Spicy Cheez-It gal, it's safe to say this event is a triumph for all (except perhaps competitor Cheese Nips.)
This year's matchup will be December 26 at 7pm MT at Chase Field, its temporary location while Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium is undergoing renovations.
The Cheez-It Bowl is not the event's first snack name ever. Before it was called the Cactus Bowl, it was the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl (2012 and 2013.)
