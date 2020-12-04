How To Tackle Intimidating Holiday Roasts Like a Pro

Pork Shoulder

Any occasion Rose has to make pork shoulder is a good one — and he agrees it’s a solid option for any winter holiday meal. “I’d definitely start with a nice brine: water, salt, sugar, thyme, peppercorns, and apple juice,” he suggests. “Apples and pork go amazingly together.” He recommends cooking the pork low and slow in the oven, at about 275 degrees, so the pork’s connective tissue breaks down and tenderizes. Keep the meat covered in tin foil for a few hours, and as the internal temperature creeps up into the 100s, remove the covering to let the top of the shoulder caramelize.

The temp: You’ll want to roast your pork shoulder until your meat thermometer registers 165-185 degrees, and as the meat’s temperature almost reaches its final point, consider brushing on a glaze like apple juice mixed with Worcestershire sauce and honey. “It will take on a lot of flavor; don’t be shy with the seasoning,” Rose says. You can track the cooking remotely with a Yummly thermometer, too, so there’s no need to keep pulling the shoulder out of the oven before it’s ready — that can slow down the cooking process.

The accoutrements: Rose loves a full-bodied red, like syrah or cabernet with this type of roasted pork. On the side, mashed potatoes are a must, as are the classic holiday biddies: Sweet potatoes, green beans, Brussels sprouts -- all of which can roast alongside the pork in the oven (or warm up if you made them in advance). Pro tip: have some tortillas and shredded cheese on hand for the next day’s leftover pulled pork quesadillas.