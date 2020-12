How To Tackle Intimidating Holiday Roasts Like a Pro

Beef Brisket

Even if you’re only “hosting” your immediate family, buy more brisket than you think you’ll need, especially if you want tender meat. (Which, of course you do.) “Shoot for about half a pound [of] uncooked protein per person, and then add a pound or two for leftovers. Don’t go under three pounds or you might get a dry brisket,” says Cassidee Dabney, executive chef at The Barn at Blackberry Farm . Dabney, a self-described sucker for braised brisket, has a foolproof method, too. She leaves the fat on, then seasons with salt and pepper. From there, sear on both sides in a large, oven-safe Dutch oven or cast iron pan. Remove the brisket from the pan and layer in more flavor in its juices: caramelize some onion and carrots, then add a few heads of garlic cut in half, bay leaf, thyme, paprika, raisins, and a half a stick of cinnamon. Once those are toasted, spoon in some tomato paste for even more umami and deglaze the pan with red wine.Once that cooks down, add a few cups of beef broth and put your brisket back in, then set it in a 275-degree oven to braise.

The temp: You can’t rush good brisket. This cut is done once it reaches an internal temp of 190 degrees on your thermometer, which will be about three hours. (The exact time will depend on how big your cut is, though!) From there, it should be left to sit and absorb its juices for at least an hour.

The accoutrements: When you braise brisket, you want sides that will nicely soak up all that braising liquid. (Before serving, skim the fat off and strain it for a professional au jus.) Dabney recommends adding roasted potatoes or cheesy grits, sauteed greens or mushrooms, and a dollop of creme fraiche with fried kraut or pickled beets. That braising liquid will also keep the leftovers tender, so don’t toss it.