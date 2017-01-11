The Official Infographic of Long Island's Many Oysters

Long Island has a lot to offer, from beaches, berries and breweries to eclectic cuisine, coffee and cold pizza. But perhaps the best thing to come out of Long Island are the plethora of those delicious slippery, salty, briny bivalves: the oyster. Long Island is home to more than just the popular Blue Point varietal, there are many more breeds native to the island for you to choose from. And we've created a handy guide, so you can familiarize yourself with these pearls of the ocean from their texture and coloring to their sweet or salty flavor finish.

And nothing goes better with these half-shells than an ice-cold beer, so we've included pairings from Long Island's own Blue Point Brewery. Want to know why those pairings work so well together? Check out the taste and pairing profiles below the infographic.