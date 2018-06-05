Some of the greatest crabbing locations in the world are right at home in the US -- and even total novices can catch and cook their own succulent seafood dinner. Adventure to the dramatic rocky shores of the Oregon coast, and you’ll find fisherman guiding curious travelers on how to to catch fresh crab (complete with cooking pots on shore to immediately get the process going).
The Oregon Coast Is The Place For Incredibly Fresh Crabs
By Thrillist Published On 06/05/2018