How Gas Stations Became Food Meccas in the South

"I hid in the supply closet until it was time to walk down the aisle," said Joy Lantrip-Cevera of her unconventional wedding at the Four Corners gas station in Oxford, Mississippi.

From the outside, the Four Corners looks like any other Chevron station, the kind a traveler might rush past at 75mph anywhere from Pensacola, Florida to Portland, Oregon. But this Chevron station is not like any others. Lantrip-Cevera knows this.

She has worked as a kitchen manager there for 14 years. "We printed up fliers and invited the townspeople," she said. She was married in the small aisle next to the station's six formica tables three years ago, surrounded by store employees and regulars. "We have such a small staff -- the only way everyone could be there was to have it at the station."