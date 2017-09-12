Food & Drink

The 9 Unhealthiest Chain Restaurant Meals of 2015

Matt Lynch/Thrillist

How's your year looking? Still haven't stuck to that diet you attempted to start in January, huh? It's okay, there are more important things to worry about -- like making a point to eat only the best, most highly caloric food, of course.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released a list of the worst chain restaurant meals of the year; "worst" having nothing to do with how these meals taste -- as they are undoubtedly delicious -- but rather, how bad they are for you. To win an "Xtreme Eating award," dishes had to be around 2,000 calories (a whole day’s worth of food, but like, who's counting?).

The Cheesecake Factory made the list twice, but the ultimate offender is Red Lobster's "Create Your Own Combination" meal; if you choose the Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt's Favorite Shrimp, and Shrimp Linguine Alfredo to go with the Caesar salad, French fries, and a Cheddar Bay Biscuit, you're looking at 2,710 calories, 37g of saturated fat, and 6,530mg of sodium.

See the full list below, ranked from lowest to highest calorie count (to ease you into the pain):

Cheesecake Factory

9. Warm Apple Crisp 

The Cheesecake Factory
Calories: 1,740
 

IHOP Leesburg, VA

8. Chorizo Fiesta Omelette 

IHOP
Calories: 1,990

Sonic Drive-In

7. Pineapple Upside Down Master Blast

Sonic
Calories: 2,020

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

6. "2 For $12 Pick & Choose" meal

Uno Pizzeria & Grill
Calories: 2,190

The Cheesecake Factory

5. Louisiana Chicken Pasta

The Cheesecake Factory
Calories: 2,370

Outback Steakhouse

4. Herb Roasted Prime Rib

Outback Steakhouse
Calories: 2,400

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

3. 3 Meat Plate

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit 
Calories: 2,500

Matt Lynch/Thrillist

2. 7x7 Steakburger 'n Fries with a chocolate fudge brownie milkshake

Steak ’n Shake 
Calories: 2,530 calories

Red Lobster

1. "Create Your Own Combination" meal

Red Lobster
Calories: 2,710

