These Aquariums Are Completely Edible Thanks to Swedish Fish

Can’t get away for a few days? Make your own tropical paradise at home with these edible gelatin aquariums filled with Swedish fish. Swapping in gelatin shots makes this a perfect option for any beach-themed party. Even if you’re completely landlocked, you’ll still feel like you just hit the beach.
Swedish Fish Aquariums
Ingredients:
- 2 ¾ cups graham cracker crumbs
- 2 3-ounce boxes blue gelatin
- 4 ¼ ounces packets plain gelatin
- 56 Tropical Mini Swedish Fish
- 14 drink umbrellas
- 28 clear plastic cups
- 2 tablespoons butter
Directions:
- Make gelatin: Follow box instructions to make both glue gelatin and plain gelatin. Mix both blue and plain gelatin together. Fill 14 clear plastic cups with a ½ cup of the gelatin mixture, then cool in refrigerator for three hours.
- Mix melted butter and all the graham cracker crumbs together. Fill the remaining 14 clear plastic cups with 3 tablespoons of graham cracker crumbs.
- After gelatin has completely cooled, set each cup in a warm water bath for about five minutes to release gelatin. Then, flip cup upside down and jiggle to release gelatin into your hand. Place directly into the cup with graham cracker filling.
- Arrange four Tropical Mini Swedish Fish along the edge of the cup in the gelatin. Garnish each up with an umbrella and serve.