Chances are, you’re wearing something right now that was made in China (even if you have trouble spotting a bunk Chinese restaurant). But beyond sneakers and smartphones, the Chinese have a long history of creating amazing stuff. The ancient Chinese contributed paper, gunpowder, the umbrella, and the compass to civilization. And when it comes to food, China's impact extends far beyond tea and chopsticks. Here are some foods you probably didn't realize you have the Chinese to thank for.

Sushi

No doubt the Japanese perfected the whole raw-fish-and-rice thing, but they got the idea from the Chinese. Long before Americans began worrying about fake sushi, people in Southeast Asia and Southern China started preserving fish by wrapping it in cooked rice, letting it ferment or pickle for up to a year before eating it. The resulting halitosis may have been one of the reasons the Chinese invented the toothbrush in 1498.